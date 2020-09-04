UK PM Johnson says no doubt that mass transit will continue to be crucial for country

September 4, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that mass transit systems will remain crucial for the country’s economy for decades to come, rejecting the suggestion the coronavirus pandemic would permanently change work and travel patterns.

“I’ve got absolutely no doubt that mass transit and transport infrastructure is going to be crucial for our country, not just now, but in the decades ahead,” Johnson said on Friday, speaking to reporters from the site of a high speed railway project.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout)