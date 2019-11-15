UK PM Johnson says Brexit transition period will not be extended



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he visits an electric car plant in Warwickshire, Britain November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he visits an electric car plant in Warwickshire, Britain November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain he will “absolutely guarantee” that his government will not extend the Brexit transition period before the end of year.

“I don’t want an extension,” Johnson told the BBC. “If we can get a working majority, all we need is 9 more seats, then can absolutely guarantee” not seeking an extension.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Andy Bruce)