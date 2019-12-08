UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points: BMG poll



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photograph with a supporter at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters Call Centre in central London, Britain, December 8, 2019. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party’s lead over Labour has widened to nine points from six a week ago, according to a poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper published four days before Britain’s election.

The Conservatives are on 41% support, up two points, compared with the previous BMG poll published on Nov. 30.

Labour fell one point to 32%. The Liberal Democrats edged up one point to 14% and the Brexit Party was unchanged at 4%.

Other polls published over the weekend showed the Conservatives ahead of Labour by between eight and 15 points.

BMG polled 1,542 voters online between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Costas Pitas and Jane Merriman)