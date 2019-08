UK PM Johnson discusses Brexit in call with U.S. President Trump

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks next to Youth Justice Board Adviser Roy Sefa-Attakora during a roundtable on the criminal justice system at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain August 12, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks next to Youth Justice Board Adviser Roy Sefa-Attakora during a roundtable on the criminal justice system at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain August 12, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

August 12, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to U.S. President Trump on Monday, discussing Brexit, trade and economic issues, a statement from Johnson’s office said.

“The prime minister spoke to President Trump today. They discussed global economic issues and trade, and the prime minister updated the president on Brexit,” said a spokeswoman from Johnson’s office.

(Reporting by William James)