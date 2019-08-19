UK PM Johnson discussed economic issues, Brexit in call with Trump: spokesman



August 19, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ahead of a Group of Seven summit in France this weekend, Johnson’s office said.

“They discussed economic issues and our trading relationship, and the Prime Minister updated the President on Brexit. The leaders looked forward to seeing each other at the Summit this weekend,” a spokesman for Johnson’s office said.

