UK PM Johnson cancels meeting with Gauke due to diary clash: Sky News



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

September 1, 2019

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled a meeting with former justice secretary David Gauke due to a diary clash, Sky News http://bit.ly/2HDj2c1 reported on Sunday.

Gauke, a prominent critic of the Johnson’s Brexit strategy, said earlier on Sunday that he would meet the prime minister on Monday to hear his plan to deliver a Brexit deal he could support.

