UK PM candidate Johnson: Labour Party leader Corbyn guilty of anti-Semitism

July 15, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – The frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister, Boris Johnson, said on Monday that the leader of the main opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, was guilty of anti-Semitism.

“I think by condoning anti-Semitism the way he does, I’m afraid he’s effectively culpable of that vice,” Johnson told a leadership debate organised by the Sun newspaper and TalkRadio.

The Labour Party has battled accusations of anti-Semitism since 2016 and Corbyn – a veteran campaigner for Palestinian rights – as well as other senior party officials have been accused of failing to take decisive action to deal with it.

“Jeremy Corbyn is implacably opposed to anti-Semitism in all its forms and has campaigned against it throughout his life,” a Labour Party spokesperson said, calling Johnson’s comments “baseless”.

