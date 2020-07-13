UK pilot union to hold confidence vote in easyJet COO



FILE PHOTO: Staff close the doors of a plane ready for departure, as EasyJet restarts its operations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Gatwick Airport, in Gatwick, Britain June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Staff close the doors of a plane ready for departure, as EasyJet restarts its operations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Gatwick Airport, in Gatwick, Britain June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – EasyJet’s <EZJ.L> chief operating officer will face a vote of confidence from pilots this week, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said on Monday.

BALPA, which represents more than 90% of easyJet’s pilots, said it would carry out a secret ballot closing at midday (1100 GMT) Friday, after the airline sent notification of planned redundancies.

