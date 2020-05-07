UK parliament tells Barclays CEO: explain emergency business loans delays



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

LONDON (Reuters) – The British parliament’s treasury committee chairman has told the chief executive of Barclays <BARC.L> to explain delays to granting emergency loans to small businesses.

“Many businesses are facing a day to day struggle to survive,” Mel Stride, chair of the Treasury Committee, said. He wrote a letter to Matt Hammerstein seeking an explanation.

“As Barclays customers still seem to be facing issues and new ones may have arisen, I have asked Barclays to explain what is happening, and what it is doing to fix any issues that have arisen.”

