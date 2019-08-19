Trending

UK parliament must reconvene immediately for Brexit: Labour’s McDonnell

British Labour politician John McDonnell speaks to media outside the BBC headquarters after appearing on the Andrew Marr show in London
British Labour politician John McDonnell speaks to media outside the BBC headquarters after appearing on the Andrew Marr show in London, Britain July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

August 19, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s parliament needs to be recalled from its summer break immediately to discuss Brexit, the opposition Labour Party’s finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Monday.

“There’s a need now to bring MPs back together again, because we need time now to really have a proper debate and discussion about this,” McDonnell, a senior ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, told BBC radio.

Parliament is currently not due to sit until Sept. 3.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by William Schomberg)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE