UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet: minister



St Pauls cathedral and the City of London financial district are seen at dawn as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, April 19 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley St Pauls cathedral and the City of London financial district are seen at dawn as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, April 19 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

April 19, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government is not thinking about easing yet the lockdown enacted almost four weeks ago to help control the coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Sunday.

“The facts and the advice are clear at the moment that we should not be thinking of lifting of these restrictions yet,” Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove told Sky News.

