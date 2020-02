UK Northern Ireland minister Smith leaves role

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is seen outside 10 Downing Street London, Britain, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is seen outside 10 Downing Street London, Britain, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

February 13, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith indicated he had left his role in government on Thursday, saying on Twitter that serving the province had been a privilege.

“Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege,” Smith said. Local media reported that, following a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament, Smith had confirmed he had been sacked.

Johnson is undertaking a wider reshuffle of his ministers on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James)