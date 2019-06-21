UK must be clear what a no-deal Brexit would mean: Carney



Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney delivers a speech at the annual Mansion House dinner in London, Britain June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney delivers a speech at the annual Mansion House dinner in London, Britain June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit should be a choice taken with “absolute clarity” about what it would mean for Britain’s economy.

Carney, who has previously warned about the economic impact of a no-deal Brexit, made the comment in an interview with the BBC, an excerpt of which was broadcast on Friday.

The two contenders to replace Theresa May as the next British prime minister have said they are prepared to take the country out of the European Union without a transition deal, if necessary.

(Writing by William Schomberg)