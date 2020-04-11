UK minister ‘sorry’ for front line protective equipment failings



Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel holds the daily Covid-19 Press Conference with NPCC Chairman Martin Hewitt and NHS Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain April 11, 2020. Pippa Fowles/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel holds the daily Covid-19 Press Conference with NPCC Chairman Martin Hewitt and NHS Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain April 11, 2020. Pippa Fowles/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

April 11, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s interior minister said on Saturday she was sorry if health workers felt there had been failings to get personal protective equipment (PPE) to the front line.

Doctors and nurses have complained that there have been PPE shortages for frontline staff and when asked directly if she would apologise for this, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I am sorry if people feel there have been failings.”

“It is inevitable that the demand and pressures on PPE and the demand for PPE are going to be exponential, they are going to be incredibly high,” she said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)