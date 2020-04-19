UK minister says no decision on reopening schools has been taken



April 19, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British education minister Gavin Williamson said on Sunday that no decision had been taken on when to reopen schools, as the coronavirus lockdown enters a fourth week.

“I can reassure schools and parents that they will only reopen when the scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so,” Williamson said on Twitter.

