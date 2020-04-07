UK minister Gove is self isolating as family member has COVID-19 symptoms



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove speaks at a digital news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 4, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove speaks at a digital news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 4, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

April 7, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday he was self isolating because a member of his family is displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Gove, one of the most senior members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, continues to work and is not displaying any symptoms himself.

“Many thanks for kind messages,” he said on Twitter. “In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday.”

Johnson was in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications. Health minister Matt Hancock has returned to work after testing positive and other ministers have been forced to self isolate in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)