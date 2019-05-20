UK lawmakers postpone hearing with Bank of England’s Carney



FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks during an Inflation Report Press Conference at the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain May 2, 2019. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks during an Inflation Report Press Conference at the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain May 2, 2019. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – A committee in Britain’s parliament has postponed a hearing scheduled for Tuesday at which Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and other policymakers had been due to explain the central bank’s latest policy decision and economic forecasts.

“The Treasury Committee has postponed the evidence session scheduled for tomorrow with the Bank of England,” a spokesman for the committee said on Monday. “A new date will be announced in due course.”

