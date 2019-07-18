UK Labour peers poised to hold no-confidence vote in leader Corbyn: BBC

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
July 18, 2019
LONDON (Reuters) – Labour members of Britain’s House of Lords are poised to hold a vote of no confidence in leader Jeremy Corbyn over his handling of claims of anti-Semitism in the party, the BBC reported on Thursday.
There will be an emergency meeting next Monday to consider such a motion, the BBC said.
