UK Labour peers poised to hold no-confidence vote in leader Corbyn: BBC



FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

July 18, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Labour members of Britain’s House of Lords are poised to hold a vote of no confidence in leader Jeremy Corbyn over his handling of claims of anti-Semitism in the party, the BBC reported on Thursday.

There will be an emergency meeting next Monday to consider such a motion, the BBC said.

