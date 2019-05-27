UK Labour must back second Brexit referendum after EU vote: McDonnell



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell of the Labour Party, arrives for cross party Brexit talks at Cabinet Office in London, Britain May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville FILE PHOTO: Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell of the Labour Party, arrives for cross party Brexit talks at Cabinet Office in London, Britain May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s main opposition Labour Party must back a second referendum, Labour’s finance chief John McDonnell said on Monday, after the party was rejected by voters angry over Brexit in European elections.

“We must unite our party and country by taking (the Brexit) issue back to people in a public vote,” McDonnell said on Twitter.

