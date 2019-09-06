Trending

UK Labour leader to discuss election and Brexit tactics with allies

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

September 6, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will hold a conference call with other opposition parties on Friday to discuss plans to prevent a no-deal Brexit and how they will vote on Monday on the government’s bid for an election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask parliament on Monday to approve a snap election, probably in mid October.

But opposition parties are worried an election in mid-October might still allow Johnson to lead the United Kingdom out of the EU without a deal.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE