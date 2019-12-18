UK inflation holds well below Bank of England target ahead of rates meeting



December 18, 2019

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) – British inflation held steady at a three-year low in November, comfortably below the Bank of England’s 2% target ahead of its next interest rate announcement on Thursday, official data showed.

Consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 1.5% for a second month running in November, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday, a little stronger than the median expectation for a 1.4% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

The figures are unlikely to shift expectations that two of the Bank of England’s nine monetary policy officials will again vote to cut rates this week, even though political uncertainty in Britain has been reduced by the scale of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s victory in a national election last week.

The BoE said last month that inflation would probably fall to 1.25% in early 2020 due to caps on energy and water prices, but was likely to be back above its 2% target in about three years’ time.

Last month the two officials who voted to cut rates cited signs of a cooling in Britain’s labor market, and the Monetary Policy Committee as a whole sounded cautious about the outlook as the global economy slowed.

“The headline rate of inflation remained steady with prices rising across a variety of goods and services such as chocolate, concert tickets and package holidays, offset by falling hotel costs and cigarette prices rising substantially slower than this time last year,” ONS statistician Mike Hardie said.

A measure of core inflation, which excludes energy, fuel, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 1.7% in November, as expected.

The ONS figures also suggested less short-term pressure in the pipeline for consumer prices.

Prices charged by British factories for their products rose 0.5% year-on-year in November, the smallest increase since July 2016.

Separate data from the ONS showed house prices in October rose by an annual 0.7% across the United Kingdom, the smallest increase in more than seven years and following a 1.3% rise in September.

Prices in London alone fell by 1.6%, the biggest drop since June.