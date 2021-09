FILE PHOTO: Terraced houses are seen in Primrose Hill, London, Britain September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Terraced houses are seen in Primrose Hill, London, Britain September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

September 7, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices rose by 0.7% in August, the biggest month-on-month rise for three months and following a 0.4% rise in July, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.

In annual terms, house price growth cooled to 7.1% from 7.6% in July, the weakest reading for five months.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)