UK house prices edge up as Brexit drags on market: Nationwide



FILE PHOTO: People play cricket in front of houses at sunset in New Brighton, Britain, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People play cricket in front of houses at sunset in New Brighton, Britain, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

July 31, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices rose weakly in July and uncertainty about Brexit and its impact on the economy are likely to drag on the market, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

House prices increased by 0.3% compared with a year earlier after rising by 0.5% in June. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.1% rise in July.

In monthly terms, house prices in July also rose by 0.3%, a touch stronger than the median forecast in the poll for a rise of 0.2%.

