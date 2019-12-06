UK house price growth hits seven-month high in November: Halifax



December 6, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices rose in November at the fastest annual rate in seven months, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

House prices increased 2.1% year-on-year after a 0.9% rise in October. In November alone, prices rose by 1.0% after a 0.1% drop in the previous month.

“While a degree of uncertainty remains evident, it’s also clear that buyers and sellers are responding to factors such as improved mortgage affordability and the limited supply of available properties,” Halifax managing director Russell Galley said.

