UK hopeful for EU trade deal, gaps still remain, says PM’s spokesman

December 14, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain continues to be hopeful that it can secure a trade agreement with the European Union but there are still gaps on key issues, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“We remain hopeful of reaching an agreement … No deal is a possible outcome … But we’ve been clear that we will continue to work to reach a free trade agreement,” the spokesman told reporters, repeating that fisheries and fair competition guarantees were areas where gaps between positions remain.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)