UK government recognises Guaido as Venezuela’s president in gold dispute, judge rules



FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks during a news conference after Venezuela's pro-government supreme court replaced the leaders of two key opposition parties, months ahead of legislative elections in Caracas, Venezuela June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo

July 2, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – A London court ruled on Thursday that the British government recognizes Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s president, instead of Nicolas Maduro, in a case to decide which leader controls $2 billion worth of Venezuelan central bank gold stored in the Bank of England.

The British government “has unequivocally recognised Mr. Guaido as President of Venezuela. It necessarily follows that (it) no longer recognises Mr. Maduro as President of Venezuela,” the judge wrote in his ruling following a trial last week.

In a statement, lawyers for Maduro’s central bank said they would appeal the judgement.

(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Corina Pons)