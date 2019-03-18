UK government hopes to go ahead with Brexit vote on Tuesday if numbers there: Hunt



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Britain’s government will only hold another meaningful vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday if it is certain that the divided House of Commons would back it at a third attempt, the foreign minister said.

Jeremy Hunt, in Brussels for talks with his EU peers, told journalists on Monday when asked if the vote would take place the following day: “We hope it will. “But we need to be comfortable that we’ll have the numbers.”

“The risk of no-deal, at least as far as the UK parliament is concerned, has receded somewhat but the risk of Brexit paralysis has not,” he said.

Hunt said there were “cautious signs of encouragement” that May’s deal could go through.

