UK government accepts proposal on citizens’ rights in Brexit debate



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay walks outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay walks outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

February 27, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will write to the European Union to try to secure guarantees on citizens’ rights in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Wednesday, part of government efforts to take the sting out of a series of votes.

“I’m happy to confirm … that we will write to the EU institutions and that this will be done in the coming days,” Barclay told parliament, after a lawmaker in his party gathered widespread support for a proposal calling on the government to do more on citizens’ rights.

He also said the government would accept an opposition lawmaker’s amendment to put in writing Prime Minister Theresa May’s pledge to give parliament a vote on a no deal Brexit and whether to delay Britain’s departure if her deal fails to pass.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper)