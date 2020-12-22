UK, France to set out plan to restart freight -BBC



FILE PHOTO: France's Europe minister, Clement Beaune, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following a weekly Cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo FILE PHOTO: France's Europe minister, Clement Beaune, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following a weekly Cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

December 22, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom and France will set out a plan to restart freight after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed measures to reopen the French border, the BBC reported.

The measures will come into effect from Wednesday, the BBC said, citing French Europe Minister Clement Beaune.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Tom Hogue)