UK, France, Germany, Turkey say attacks on civilians in Syria must end



France's President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose as they meet at Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS France's President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose as they meet at Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

December 3, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – All attacks against Syrian civilians, including in the rebel-held area of Idlib, must end, the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Turkey agreed on Tuesday ahead of a NATO summit in London.

“The leaders said they would work to create the conditions for the safe, voluntary and sustainable return of refugees and that the fight must be continued against terrorism in all its forms,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said in a statement.

Johnson, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Angela Merkel and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan also said they supported U.N. Libya envoy, Ghassan Salame, in efforts to move forward with a Libyan-owned political process to end conflict in the country.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison)