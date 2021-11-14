UK expected to investigate Nvidia’s bid for ARM on national security grounds – The Sunday Times



November 14, 2021

(Reuters) – UK ministers are expected to order an in-depth investigation of Nvidia Corp’s planned 30 billion pounds($40.24 billion)acquisition of British chip designer ARM over antitrust and national security concerns, the Sunday Times.

Britain’s Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is expected to instruct Competition & Markets Authority to undertake a “phase two” probe of the deal next week, the report added.

($1 = 0.7455 pounds)

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)