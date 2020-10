October 7, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s trade minister Liz Truss said a deal with the European Union over the pair’s future trading relationship is “do-able” as the end of a transition period approaches.

“A deal is absolutely do-able. We know the type of deal we want, it’s the deal that Canada has with the EU,” Truss told BBC radio.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Andy Bruce)