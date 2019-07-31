UK energy prepayment price cap should be extended past 2020: CMA



FILE PHOTO: The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester, northern England October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester, northern England October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

July 31, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday that the energy regulator Ofgem should continue to protect people who pay for their energy upfront beyond 2020.

A prepayment price cap is in place to protect customers from high prices as a result of not being able to switch suppliers as easily as other customers.

The cap is in place until the end of 2020 but the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it recommends that Ofgem should continue to protect customers when the cap expires.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Susan Fenton)