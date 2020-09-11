UK economy grows by 6.6% in July, extending recovery from COVID crash



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economy expanded by 6.6% in July from June, roughly as expected for its third month of growth as the country tries to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 6.7% in July.

