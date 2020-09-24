UK determined to secure a deal with EU: senior minister Gove



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

September 24, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is determined to get a trade deal with the European Union senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

“We’re absolutely determined to do everything that we can to secure a deal,” he told parliament.

