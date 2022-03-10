UK Defence Ministry says Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week



A man walks with crutches near a destroyed bridge as people flee Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak A man walks with crutches near a destroyed bridge as people flee Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak

March 10, 2022

(Reuters) – The United Kingdom’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday the large Russian column northwest of Kyiv has made little progress in over a week and is suffering continued losses.

As casualties mount, President Putin will be forced to draw from across Russian armed forces and other sources to replace the losses, the UK ministry said in a statement.

There has also been a notable decrease in overall Russian air activity over Ukraine in recent days, it said.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)