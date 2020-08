August 18, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British banks’ lending to businesses under government-backed COVID-19 loan schemes neared 53 billion pounds ($69.7 billion) as of last weekend, weekly finance ministry figures showed on Tuesday.

Lending across the government’s three main programmes for small, medium and large businesses rose to a total 52.65 billion pounds as of Aug. 16, up from 51.77 billion pounds the week before.

