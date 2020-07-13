UK COVID-19 deaths from confirmed cases rise by 11 to 44,830



FILE PHOTO: Nurses care for a patient in an Intensive Care ward treating victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Picture taken May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

July 13, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 44,830, up 11 on the previous day, the government said on Monday.

The increase in the daily number of deaths is the lowest since early-March, although a lower number of deaths is generally reported during the weekend.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)