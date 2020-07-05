UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises by 22 to 44,220



People are seen eating and drinking in the northern quarter of Manchester after pubs, bars and restaurants reopened following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Manchester, Britain, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen by 22 to 44,220, the department of health said on Sunday.

The number of deaths registered at the weekend is often lower than during the week. Including deaths from suspected cases, the toll is over 54,000, according to a Reuters tally.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by David Clarke)