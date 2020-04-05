UK coronavirus death toll rises by 621 to 4,934



People sit on the grass as police patrol in St James' Park, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls People sit on the grass as police patrol in St James' Park, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

April 5, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 621 to 4,934 at 1600 GMT on April 4, the health ministry said on Sunday.

As of 0800 GMT, a total of 195,524 people had been tested of which 47,806 tested positive, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)