UK confirmed COVID-19 cases surge past one million mark



FILE PHOTO: People stand in a queue to get tested for COVID-19 at a walk-through centre amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Liverpool Britain, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

October 31, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom on Saturday passed one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, a new milestone as the government considers a new national lockdown in England.

“Between 31 January and 31 October 2020, there have been 1,011,660 people who have had a confirmed positive test result,” the government said.

Cases rose by 21,915 from the previous day. The death toll increased by 326.

