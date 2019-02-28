UK business confidence slides to lowest since month of Brexit referendum: Lloyds



A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

February 28, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – British business confidence slid in February to its lowest level since June 2016, the month of the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Thursday, adding to other signs that Brexit uncertainty is hurting companies.

Business confidence fell by 15 points to 4 percent in February, according to the Lloyds Bank Business Barometer. The services sector, which accounts for the bulk of British economic output, accounted for the biggest fall in morale.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce)