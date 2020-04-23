UK budget deficit comes in above target for 2019/2020



FILE PHOTO: People walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government went slightly over its budget deficit target for the recently ended 2019/20 financial year which is likely to be dwarfed soon by a surge in public borrowing to soften the economic hit of the coronavirus shutdown.

The Office for National Statistics said on Thursday that borrowing between April last year and March this year stood at 48.7 billion pounds, compared with the most recent estimate of 47.4 billion pounds by the country’s budget forecasters.

