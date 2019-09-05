Trending

UK and Israeli leaders agree on need to stop Iran getting nuclear weapon

Britain's PM Johnson welcomes Israel's PM Netanyahu to Downing Street in London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Downing Street in London, Britain September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

September 5, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during a meeting in London on the need to prevent Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, Downing Street said on Thursday.

“Both Prime Ministers agreed on the need to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and stop wider destabilizing Iranian behavior. The Prime Minister stressed the need for dialogue and a diplomatic solution,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Johnson also said he looked forward to seeing the United States’ proposals for a viable Israel-Palestinian peace agreement, the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE