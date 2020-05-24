UK aims to reopen primary schools from June 1, transport minister says



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps speaks at the daily digital news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 14, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps speaks at the daily digital news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 14, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

May 24, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government intends to stick with a plan to reopen primary schools to some pupils from June 1, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday.

“That’s certainly the intention,” he told Sky News.

The government faces opposition to the plan from some teachers and labour unions.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by John Stonestreet)