Uber partners with BBVA, Mastercard to offer debit cards in Mexico

July 2, 2019

By Julia Love

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc is partnering with bank BBVA and payments processor Mastercard to launch a debit card for drivers in Mexico, the first time the ride-hailing firm has offered the service to its drivers outside the United States, an Uber executive said on Tuesday.

“Uber supports the extension of financial services in the country,” said Federico Ranero, Uber Mexico’s general manager.

The debit card will be first launched in six cities, including Mexico City, Tijuana, Monterrey, Puebla, Merida and Guadalajara, and will eventually be rolled out to the rest of Mexico.

Drivers will not pay any commissions for use of the card, said Carlos Lopez-Moctezuma, head of open banking at BBVA.

