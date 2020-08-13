Uber, Lyft lose bid for delay in California driver injunction

August 13, 2020

(Reuters) – A California judge on Thursday refused to grant Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc more time to appeal his decision requiring the ride-hailing companies to classify drivers in that state as employees.

At a hearing in San Francisco Superior Court, Judge Ethan Schulman rejected the companies’ requests to delay enforcement of his preliminary injunction issued on Monday.

Schulman had given Uber and Lyft until Aug. 20 to appeal before the injunction took effect, and both have said they will.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)