Uber faces UK tax challenge



FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

October 11, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc <UBER.N> says the UK is seeking to classify the company as a transportation provider, potentially opening it up to new tax charges that could hamper its business, according to UK accounts filings in recent days.

The U.S. ride-sharing company says its could face 20% VAT on gross booking fees – the amount passengers pay — or on its service fees charged to drivers.

