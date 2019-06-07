Uber COO, marketing chief step down: memo



FILE PHOTO: Barney Harford, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Uber listens to a question during a news conference in New Delhi, India, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi FILE PHOTO: Barney Harford, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Uber listens to a question during a news conference in New Delhi, India, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc Chief Operating Officer Barney Harford and Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Messina are leaving the company, Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

“I now have the ability to be even more involved in the day-to-day operations of our biggest businesses, the core platform of Rides and Eats, and have decided they should report directly to me,” Khosrowshahi said.

Harford was appointed COO in January last year, while Messina, Uber’s first-ever chief marketing officer, also joined the company last year.

