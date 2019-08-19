Uber appoints new UK boss as London licence renewal nears



FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc on the day of its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc on the day of its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Uber <UBER.N> appointed a new boss for Britain and Ireland, the taxi app said on Monday, just as it seeks to renew its licence in London which expires next month.

Melinda Roylett begins in her role on Monday, replacing Tom Elvidge, who moved to co-working space firm WeWork earlier this year.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William James)